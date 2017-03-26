Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Stamps.com by 101.9% in the third quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at $13,659,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Stamps.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) opened at 117.00 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $136.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.41 and its 200 day moving average is $110.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.12.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm earned $105.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post $6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/stamps-com-inc-stmp-shares-bought-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc.html.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STMP. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Roth Capital set a $162.00 target price on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

In other news, insider James Bortnak sold 5,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,278.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Huebner sold 145,454 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $19,037,019.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,129.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,210 shares of company stock valued at $43,634,735. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. The Company operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment. Under the Stamps.com and Endicia branded solutions, the Company’s customers use its service to mail and ship a range of mail pieces, including postcards, envelopes, flats and packages, using a range of United States Postal Service (USPS) mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, and Parcel Select, and among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.