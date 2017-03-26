SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Receives $77.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $1,039,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,033.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $191,467.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,893.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,859 shares of company stock worth $2,251,717. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.3% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 938,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,879,000 after buying an additional 123,634 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,083.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 20,738 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $826,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/sps-commerce-inc-spsc-receives-77-33-consensus-pt-from-analysts.html.

Shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) opened at 56.48 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.33 million, a PE ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions. The Company provides integrations and retail performance analytics across the world. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enables suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers to place, manage and fulfill orders.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.