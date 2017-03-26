Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) Shares Down 7.8% After Earnings Miss

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s share price fell 7.8% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 7,377,953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings had a return on equity of 564.51% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered their price target on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Forward View lowered Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Airain ltd acquired a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter worth $141,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $193.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.28.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. The Company has outdoor specialty store base in the Western United States and Alaska. The Company has over 70 stores across approximately 20 states, which are located in power, neighborhood and lifestyle centers. The Company also operates several single-unit, standalone locations.

