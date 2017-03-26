Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (OKSB) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.18% of Southwest Bancorp worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Southwest Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,521,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $19,235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Southwest Bancorp by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 53,741 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,796,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Southwest Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKSB) opened at 25.85 on Friday. Southwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $483.11 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Southwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:OKSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Southwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

OKSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Hovde Group downgraded Southwest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson downgraded Southwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Southwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Southwest Bancorp Company Profile

Southwest Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Oklahoma Banking, Texas Banking, Kansas Banking and Other Operations. The Oklahoma Banking segment provides deposit and lending services and consists of residential mortgage lending services to customers.

