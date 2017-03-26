Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Invests $295,000 in Intel Co. (INTC)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $113,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $119,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Intel by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 35.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $38.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Intel had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm earned $16.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BNP Paribas set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Vetr downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.98 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.99.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 72,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $2,541,176.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,333,494.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy J. Smith sold 29,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $1,084,309.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,421.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,898,612. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

