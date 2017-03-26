Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,473 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) opened at 55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $77.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company earned $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post $2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/silvercrest-asset-management-group-llc-reduces-position-in-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.49 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.77 per share, with a total value of $681,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 92,405 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $5,268,933.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,829,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $6,015,203 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.