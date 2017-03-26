Short Interest in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Expands By 177.0%

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600,532 shares, a growth of 177.0% from the February 28th total of 3,827,528 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,776,299 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Dion Joannou sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $118,067.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,375.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 39,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $395,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,501 shares in the company, valued at $585,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,768 shares of company stock worth $1,081,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,437,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,348,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 80,645 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) opened at 10.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.51. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.73 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.20 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

