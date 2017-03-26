Short Interest in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) Rises By 15.6%

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,620,441 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the February 28th total of 15,242,699 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,371,579 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) opened at 42.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $71.69.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $316 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Miller Tabak started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $51.00 price objective on Tripadvisor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vetr downgraded Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.11 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,387 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,552 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 0.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/short-interest-in-tripadvisor-inc-trip-rises-by-15-6.html.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. TripAdvisor, the Company’s flagship brand, is a travel Website. The Company operates in two segments. The Hotel segment’s services include making hotel room nights available for price comparison and booking, including instant booking feature, as well as subscription-based hotel products, such as Business Listings, and transaction-based hotel products, such as Jetsetter and Tingo.

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.