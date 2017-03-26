Short Interest in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Grows By 5.0%

Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,496,877 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the February 28th total of 33,798,497 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,989,758 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) opened at 14.45 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $4.74 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $530.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 35.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Cypress Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post $0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.37%.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $709,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider H Raymond Bingham sold 14,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $165,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,455 shares of company stock valued at $889,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 12.8% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation delivers solutions from automotive, industrial and networking platforms to interactive consumer and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Programmable Systems Division, Memory Products Division, Data Communications Division and Emerging Technologies Division.

