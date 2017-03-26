Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 434 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,937,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,837,000 after buying an additional 1,073,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 52,932,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,950,000 after buying an additional 489,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Altria Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 33,275,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,982,000 after buying an additional 697,380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,759,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,535,000 after buying an additional 203,269 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,334,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,650,000 after buying an additional 758,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) opened at 73.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $59.48 and a 12 month high of $76.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 109.95%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Vetr lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $71.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.70.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

