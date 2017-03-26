Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Applied Industrial Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,846,000 after buying an additional 206,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 709,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,180,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,507,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,721,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,226,000 after buying an additional 200,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) opened at 61.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.30. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $42.18 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company earned $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.34 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post $2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 139.76%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/russell-investments-group-ltd-takes-position-in-applied-industrial-technologies-ait.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, VP Todd A. Barlett sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $242,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,739. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,247 shares of company stock worth $564,867 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.