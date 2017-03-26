Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 54,430 Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Loxo Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the third quarter worth $238,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Loxo Oncology by 16.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Loxo Oncology by 39.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the third quarter worth $42,158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Loxo Oncology by 2,257.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 33,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) opened at 45.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.11. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.43. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loxo Oncology Inc will post ($3.74) EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Loxo Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc set a $44.00 price target on Loxo Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC initiated coverage on Loxo Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iii Lp purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing selective medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its pipeline focuses on cancers that are dependent on single gene abnormalities, such that a single drug has the potential to treat the cancer.

