Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1,826,000 in Enova International Inc (ENVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 143,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Enova International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) opened at 13.75 on Friday. Enova International Inc has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $457.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 3.60.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Enova International had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company earned $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enova International Inc will post $1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/russell-investments-group-ltd-invests-1826000-in-enova-international-inc-enva.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Enova International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Enova International in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other news, VP John Higginson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $50,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc (Enova) is a provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, technology, and online platform and services. Enova has provided over four million customers around the globe access to more than $17 billion in loans and financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.