Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 273,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 73.2% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 167,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 200.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.9% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,297,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) opened at 8.47 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $7.43 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.87.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TKC shares. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company’s segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S.

