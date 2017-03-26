Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,833,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652,133 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 14.99% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $35,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 127.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 37,593 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $310,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) opened at 3.13 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company’s market cap is $382.75 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 255.84% and a negative return on equity of 86.54%. The company earned $3 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.51) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/rigel-pharmaceuticals-inc-rigl-shares-bought-by-fmr-llc.html.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immuno-oncology. The Company’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials for immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP); a Phase II clinical trial for autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA), and a Phase II clinical trial for IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.