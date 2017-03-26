Rice Energy Inc (RICE) Receives $31.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rice Energy Inc (NYSE:RICE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on RICE shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rice Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Rice Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rice Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank set a $31.00 target price on Rice Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Rice Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) opened at 21.26 on Thursday. Rice Energy has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. The company’s market capitalization is $4.33 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rice Energy during the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Rice Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 430,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after buying an additional 91,897 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in Rice Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 1,166,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 195,407 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rice Energy during the third quarter valued at about $6,337,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Rice Energy by 44.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/rice-energy-inc-rice-receives-31-20-consensus-pt-from-brokerages.html.

Rice Energy Company Profile

Rice Energy Inc (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream.

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.