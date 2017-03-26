RH (RH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RH (NYSE:RH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. RH had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 7.09%. On average, analysts expect RH to post $1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2.36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RH (NYSE:RH) opened at 36.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.57. RH has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $46.87.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird set a $32.00 price objective on shares of RH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Friday. Vetr downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.67 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc, is a luxury retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company offers merchandise assortments across a range of categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The Company classifies its sales into furniture and non-furniture product lines.

