Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,134,367 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 6,231,502 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 981,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) opened at 21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 0.58. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $23.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business earned $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post $0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Persico sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,951.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 32,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 7.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 285,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 719,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,789,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp during the third quarter worth $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments Corp

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is an integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership, management and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

