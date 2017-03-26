Research Analysts Set Expectations for Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s Q1 2017 Earnings (ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst Y. Xu expects that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

ABUS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) opened at 3.20 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $175.49 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 69.3% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 107,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma Corp during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma Corp during the third quarter worth $621,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 861,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 50,768 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma Corp

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

