ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect ReneSola to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) opened at 2.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. ReneSola Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The stock’s market capitalization is $48.88 million.

SOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReneSola from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/renesola-ltd-sol-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd is a holding company. The Company is a brand and technology provider of energy-efficient products based in China. The Company’s segments include wafer sales, cell and module sales, and solar power projects. The wafer sales segment involves the manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services.

