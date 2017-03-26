Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 78,405 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 16.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 2.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) opened at 142.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.94. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.58.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business earned $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post $9.60 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $756,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total transaction of $327,681.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

