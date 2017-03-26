Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in PCM Inc (PCMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.16% of PCM worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PCM by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PCM by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 995,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after buying an additional 62,611 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in PCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) opened at 26.85 on Friday. PCM Inc has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $335.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. PCM had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business earned $586.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.58 million. Analysts forecast that PCM Inc will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PCM in a report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of PCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, Chairman Frank F. Khulusi sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 33,443 shares in the company, valued at $742,769.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Maloof sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $66,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,739,801 over the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PCM

PCM, Inc is engaged in providing technology products, services and solutions through direct marketing channels, and owned and operated data centers. The Company offers technology products, solutions and other consumer products. Its segments include Commercial, Public Sector, MacMall, Canada, and Corporate & Other.

