Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,557,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Atmos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) opened at 80.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.29. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.51 and a 52 week high of $81.97.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post $3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation is engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. The Company operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes the pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

