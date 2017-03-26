Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Reduced by William Blair (CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a note issued to investors on Thursday. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2018 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) opened at 125.13 on Friday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $128.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Parasol Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 19.2% in the third quarter. Parasol Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 6.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 5,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $688,568.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,251.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $1,463,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,309.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation is a provider of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs, as well as a provider of related business services, including entrance mats, restroom cleaning services and supplies, carpet and tile cleaning services, first aid and safety services and fire protection products and services.

