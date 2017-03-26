Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 105.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 48,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 24,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) opened at 55.89 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $77.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post $2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.28 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

In other news, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 8,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $463,819.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,443.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 92,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $5,268,933.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 488,063 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock worth $6,015,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

