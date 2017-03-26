Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $130,000 Position in Tangoe Inc (TNGO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board continued to hold its stake in shares of Tangoe Inc (NASDAQ:TNGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,461 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tangoe were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNGO. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tangoe by 26.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tangoe by 17.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tangoe during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tangoe by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tangoe by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tangoe Inc (NASDAQ:TNGO) opened at 5.04 on Friday. Tangoe Inc has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company’s market cap is $198.73 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Tangoe from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Tangoe Company Profile

Tangoe, Inc is a provider of information technology (IT) and Telecom Expense Management (TEM) software and related services. The Company offers its services to a range of global enterprises and service providers. Its products and solutions include mobility, telecom, cloud, IT expense, strategic consulting and mobility as a service (MaaS).

