Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $114,000 Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board continued to hold its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 10.7% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,392,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 5.5% in the third quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,925,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) opened at 8.55 on Friday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 4.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm earned $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post ($1.03) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company engaged in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. The Company’s segments are Chemical Business, Climate Control Business and Other. Its Chemical Business segment manufactures and sells nitrogen-based chemical products for the agricultural, industrial and mining markets.

