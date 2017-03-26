Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) opened at 49.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.71. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $82.06.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 14.33%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP John B. Tumelty sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $48,944.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at $968,496.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria M. Holt sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bell State Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.
