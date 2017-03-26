Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) opened at 49.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.71. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $82.06.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 14.33%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/proto-labs-inc-prlb-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

In other news, VP John B. Tumelty sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $48,944.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at $968,496.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria M. Holt sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trent Capital Management Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bell State Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc is an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of on-demand three dimensional (3D) printed, computer numerical control (CNC) machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The Company’s geographic segments include the United States, Europe and Japan.

