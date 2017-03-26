ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (PLI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect ProMetic Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) opened at 2.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLI shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ProMetic Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ProMetic Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.51.

About ProMetic Life Sciences

Prometic Life Sciences Inc (ProMetic) is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company has two segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics and Protein Technology. The Company offers its technology platform for large-scale drug purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics and the elimination of pathogens to various industries, and uses its own affinity technology that provides for extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma in order to develop therapeutics and orphan drugs.

