Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) opened at 9.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. Professional Diversity Network Inc has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The firm’s market cap is $16.87 million.

In related news, major shareholder Forward Ltd Cosmic purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,295,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,083.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Professional Diversity Network Inc (IPDN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/professional-diversity-network-inc-ipdn-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is an operator of professional networks with a focus on diversity. The Company serves various communities, including Women, Hispanic-Americans, African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Disabled, Military Professionals, and Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT). The Company’s segments include Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), which includes online professional networking communities with career resources for the needs of various diverse cultural groups; National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), a women-only professional networking organization, and Noble Voice operations (Noble Voice), a career consultation and lead generation service.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.