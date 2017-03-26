Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Receives $25.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Primoris Services Corp in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services Corp in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services Corp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Primoris Services Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) opened at 23.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.65. Primoris Services Corp has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company earned $601.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.42 million. Primoris Services Corp had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Primoris Services Corp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,528,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after buying an additional 304,235 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp by 177.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,298,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after buying an additional 1,471,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,025,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,144,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp by 89.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 920,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after buying an additional 434,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services Corp

Primoris Services Corporation is a holding company. The Company holds various subsidiaries, through which it operates as a specialty contractor and infrastructure company. It operates in three segments: the West Construction Services segment (West segment), the East Construction Services segment (East segment) and the Energy segment.

