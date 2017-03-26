Praxair, Inc. (PX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.09.

PX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Praxair in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. CLSA downgraded shares of Praxair from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Praxair from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Praxair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Praxair by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,745,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,853,000 after buying an additional 513,906 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Praxair by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Praxair by 0.5% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Praxair by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,926,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,478,000 after buying an additional 117,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Praxair by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,469,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,539,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Praxair (NYSE:PX) opened at 116.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25. Praxair has a 1-year low of $106.31 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business earned $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Praxair will post $5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Praxair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Praxair’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas supplier in North and South America, Asia and Europe. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, the Company operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

