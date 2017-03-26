Prairie Provident Resources Inc to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (PPR)

Prairie Provident Resources Inc (TSE:PPR) – Beacon Securities increased their FY2017 EPS estimates for Prairie Provident Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Prairie Provident Resources’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) opened at 0.59 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $73.73 million. Prairie Provident Resources has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, Canada. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically in combination with acquisitions of conventional oil prospects, which can be developed. Prairie Provident Resources Inc’s operations are primarily focused at Wheatland and Princess in Southern Alberta targeting the Lithic Glauc formation and consisting of approximately 79,000 net acres , along with an early stage waterflood project at Evi in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta, consisting of approximately 31,550 net acres.

