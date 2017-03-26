PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 111.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 988,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,459,000 after buying an additional 520,979 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter valued at $25,250,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,215,000 after buying an additional 351,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,792,000 after buying an additional 241,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 67.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 444,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 179,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) opened at 57.52 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $265,853.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,147 shares in the company, valued at $645,734.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 8,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $448,715.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,394.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,972 shares of company stock worth $3,789,481 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental and laboratory markets. The Company’s operating segments include Human Health, Environmental Health and Corporate. The Human Health segment concentrates on developing diagnostics, tools and applications to help detect diseases earlier.

