Park Sterling Corp (PSTB) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Park Sterling Corp (NASDAQ:PSTB) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Park Sterling Corp worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSTB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Park Sterling Corp by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Park Sterling Corp during the third quarter worth $261,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Park Sterling Corp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park Sterling Corp during the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Park Sterling Corp by 31.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Park Sterling Corp (NASDAQ:PSTB) opened at 11.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. Park Sterling Corp has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $12.37.

Park Sterling Corp (NASDAQ:PSTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Park Sterling Corp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Sterling Corp will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Park Sterling Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Park Sterling Corp in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Sterling Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

In other Park Sterling Corp news, President Bryan F. Kennedy III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 143,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Park Sterling Corp Company Profile

Park Sterling Corporation is a holding company for Park Sterling Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a North Carolina-chartered commercial nonmember bank. The Company provides banking services to small and mid-sized businesses, real estate owners, residential builders, institutions, professionals and consumers doing business or residing within its target markets.

