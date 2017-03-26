Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Increased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3,967.5% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 109,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 107,202 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.5% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 64.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) opened at 44.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $183.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Oracle to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on Oracle to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Oracle to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America Corp boosted their price objective on Oracle to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 819,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $36,908,701.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,281,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,701,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $32,508,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,976,698.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,172,401 shares of company stock valued at $234,375,807 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

