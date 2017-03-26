OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th.

OmniTek Engineering Corp (OTCMKTS:OMTK) opened at 0.20 on Friday. OmniTek Engineering Corp has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. The company’s market cap is $4.06 million.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/omnitek-engineering-corp-omtk-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

OmniTek Engineering Corp Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. (Omnitek) develops and sells diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and complementary products, including new natural gas engines that utilize the Company’s technology. Omnitek products are available for stationary applications (generator sets), the global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications.

