Oi SA (OIBRQ) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

Oi SA (NASDAQ:OIBRQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued on Sunday. They presently have a $1.10 price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Oi SA (NASDAQ:OIBRQ) traded down 0.75% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. 66,318 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87. The stock’s market cap is $178.37 million. Oi SA has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.59.

Oi SA Company Profile

Oi SA (Oi) is an integrated telecommunications service provider in Brazil. The Company is a switched fixed-line telephony services (STFC) concessionaire. It is engaged in the provision of STFC as a local and intraregional long-distance carrier. Its services are divided into three categories: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and SME and Corporate.

