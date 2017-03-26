Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Edge Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $63,250,000 after buying an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. Meru Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,658,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $172,846,000 after buying an additional 188,354 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 20,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) opened at 112.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post $5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Vetr raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.10 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Instinet raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $651,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

