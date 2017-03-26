Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) Receives $10.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.22.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.11 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 83,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 51,037 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 533,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 67,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) opened at 7.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. Nordic American Tanker has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $808.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.49 million. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited is an international tanker company. The Company owns approximately 26 vessels, including approximately two new buildings under construction, of approximately 156,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) each. The Company’s Suezmaxes tankers can carry over one million barrels of oil.

