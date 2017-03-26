Nike Inc (NKE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Forward View

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Forward View in a research report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock. Forward View’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Vetr downgraded shares of Nike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.27 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.46.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 56.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.44. Nike has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company earned $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nike will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/26/nike-inc-nke-receives-hold-rating-from-forward-view.html.

In related news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $10,478,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,740,584.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $5,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,966,235 shares in the company, valued at $104,092,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,000 shares of company stock worth $33,477,680 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nike by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Inc raised its position in Nike by 0.4% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Inc now owns 7,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC raised its position in Nike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 10,336 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.