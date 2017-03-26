Nike Inc (NKE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Forward View

Forward View reissued their hold rating on shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Sunday. Forward View currently has a $55.00 price target on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen and Company cut Nike from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morningstar, Inc. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.46.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 56.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. Nike has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In other news, EVP David J. Ayre sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $10,478,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,740,584.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $5,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,966,235 shares in the company, valued at $104,092,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,000 shares of company stock worth $33,477,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nike by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,764,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,198,567,000 after buying an additional 2,090,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 173,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Nike by 148.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,259,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $276,910,000 after buying an additional 3,146,536 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 2.9% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 197,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

