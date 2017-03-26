Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.73% of Nexstar Media Group worth $33,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $60,921,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,855,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $7,214,000. William Harris Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,995,000. Finally, Pagoda Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,970,000.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) opened at 69.80 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Thomas O’brien sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $723,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $723,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $765,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,558 shares of company stock worth $2,156,082. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Broadcasting and Other.

