New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $941,000 Position in FTD Companies Inc (FTD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System maintained its stake in shares of FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,467 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of FTD Companies worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in FTD Companies by 141.7% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,615,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,228,000 after buying an additional 947,138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTD Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $11,927,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTD Companies by 439.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 195,432 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTD Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTD Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ:FTD) opened at 19.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. FTD Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company’s market cap is $527.56 million.

FTD Companies (NASDAQ:FTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. FTD Companies had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FTD Companies Inc will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTD shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTD Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of FTD Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About FTD Companies

FTD Companies, Inc (FTD) is a floral and gifting company. The Company operates through four segments: Consumer, Florist, International and Provide Commerce. Through its Consumer segment, FTD is a direct marketer of floral and gift products for consumers, primarily in the United States and Canada. Through its Florist segment, it is a provider of products and services to its floral network members, which include traditional retail florists and other non-florist retail locations.

