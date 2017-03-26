New York State Teachers Retirement System Continues to Hold Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System continued to hold its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,013 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.21% of LivePerson worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $1,682,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,799,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 395,383 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) opened at 6.75 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The firm’s market cap is $393.52 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post $0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc (Liveperson) is a provider of mobile and online messaging technologies that power digital communication between brands and consumers. The Company’s segments include Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage its cloud-based LiveEngage’s intelligence engine.

