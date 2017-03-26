Movado Group, Inc (MOV) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.19% of Movado Group worth $40,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Movado Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Movado Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Movado Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Movado Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) opened at 23.40 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $545.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm earned $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.11 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.67%. Movado Group’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post $1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen and Company cut their price target on Movado Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains, department stores and independent jewelers.

