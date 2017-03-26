McDonald's Co. (MCD) Shares Bought by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,547 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in McDonald's Co. were worth $16,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in McDonald's Co. by 46.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,988,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $575,422,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in McDonald's Co. by 1,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,437,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $175,049,000 after buying an additional 1,331,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in McDonald's Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,656,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,192,172,000 after buying an additional 1,256,718 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in McDonald's Co. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,851,062 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,912,000 after buying an additional 1,073,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $109,247,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 129.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.32. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $110.33 and a 12-month high of $131.96.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The business earned $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. McDonald's Co. had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post $6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. McDonald's Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays PLC set a $139.00 price target on McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr downgraded McDonald's Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.22 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on McDonald's Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Instinet dropped their price target on McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.60.

In other McDonald's Co. news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

