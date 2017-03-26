Mayo Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Mayo Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mayo Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,850.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5,766.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 175,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 42.7% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 65.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.57. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. The company earned $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post $5.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 70.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Vetr upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.72 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $4.30) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $4,627,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 369,113 shares in the company, valued at $23,715,510.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $2,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,620,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,599 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,322. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

