Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) opened at 97.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $99.53.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $564.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post $5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $104.00) on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $584,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder J W. Marriott, Jr. sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $710,698.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,608 shares of company stock worth $1,991,844 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The Company is a developer, marketer and seller of vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand.

