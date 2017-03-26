Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Position Lowered by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,266 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 31.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 138.1% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) opened at 48.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.74. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $54.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Marathon Petroleum Corp had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm earned $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Petroleum Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America Corp set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $99,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,273.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum Corp

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

